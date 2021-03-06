Emmy-winning actor Mandy Patinkin has joined the ensemble of the Paramount+ legal drama The Good Fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are thrilled to welcome @PatinkinMandy to the cast of #TheGoodFight Season 5! Coming soon on Paramount+," the show's Twitter feed said Friday.

The cast includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, John Larroquette, Delroy Lindo and Audra McDonald.

Homeland and Chicago Hope alum Patinkin will play Hal Wackner, "a layman with no legal training who spontaneously decides to open a court in the back of a copy shop," according to a Friday press release.

"Against all odds, the court catches on, and the team at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart find themselves contending with judgements that mean nothing legally, but are honored by much of the entertained public.