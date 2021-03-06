Homeland and Chicago Hope alum Patinkin will play Hal Wackner, "a layman with no legal training who spontaneously decides to open a court in the back of a copy shop," according to a Friday press release.
"Against all odds, the court catches on, and the team at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart find themselves contending with judgements that mean nothing legally, but are honored by much of the entertained public.
Robert and Michelle King are co-creators, show-runners and executive producers on the The Good Fight, a spinoff of The Good Wife, which aired on CBS 2009-16.
