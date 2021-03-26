This is Us star Mandy Moore has returned to set following the birth of her first child.

The 36-year-old actress and singer shared photos from the set of the NBC series Thursday on Instagram Stories.

Moore plays Rebecca Pearson on This is Us, which is in the midst of its fifth season. She brought her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and their infant son, August Harrison, with her on her first day back of filming.

"Beck is back. So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby to hang with me)," Moore captioned one post.

Moore later corrected her spelling of her character's name.

"And when I said Beck I clearly meant Bec," she wrote alongside a face palm emoji.

Moore and Goldsmith welcomed their baby boy, nicknamed Gus, in February.

"Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith," Moore wrote on Instagram at the time.

"We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined," she said.

Moore shared a photo last week of herself and Gus laughing together.

"Inside jokes with this little guy for over 3 weeks. [Photo] by @photobyjennajones," she wrote.

This is Us co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley. Brown is nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Randall Pearson.