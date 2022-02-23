Mandy Moore discussed This is Us reaching its end and her experience directing an episode while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

This is Us is currently in its sixth and final season. Moore told Kimmel on Tuesday that she has six more episodes to film.

"My emotions are already right on the edge but yeah, I think all of us are sort of starting to accept that the end is near," the actress said.

Moore then described how she was able to direct an episode with help from This is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

"He is truly the best boss and at the beginning of this season he asked all of us cast members who wants to write, who wants to direct and a handful of us raised our hands," Moore said before detailing how it was unusual to direct a scene that she was also starring in.

"Very strange to have to like direct yourself while you were acting with seven-year-old children in bathing suits in Long Beach in the rain. I mean it was like throwing every single obstacle," she continued before confirming to Kimmel that she was in a bathing suit while directing.

This is Us airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.