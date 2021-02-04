Mandy Moore says she's changed her birth plan due to an unforeseen health issue.

The 36-year-old singer and actress gave a health update Wednesday on Instagram Stories amid her pregnancy with her first child.

Moore, who is expecting with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, shared a photo of herself at a doctor's office and said her platelet count has dropped dramatically.

"Weekly platelet check at the hematologist. My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it's sadly altered my birth 'plan'. Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??" she wrote.

Gestational thrombocytopenia is a condition affecting pregnant women where platelets, which help blood clot, fall below the normal range.

Moore and Goldsmith married in November 2018 and announced in September that they are expecting a son.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," Moore wrote on Instagram.

Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on This is Us, discussed filming during her pregnancy on Late Night with Seth Meyers in November. Moore remarked on how the multiple timelines on This is Us made it impossible for her real-life pregnancy to match up with her character's.

"It's funny because the trajectory of our show is, we sort of jump around in time all the time," the actress said. "In fact, the very first episode I was in, we sort of took it back to going to the hospital to give birth to the triplets that day."

"I was in like the full, heavy, eight-month prosthetic triplet belly and boobs and the whole thing," she recalled. "I'm like, 'Jeeze Louise. Could we not postpone this for not just a few more months and I could help out a little bit myself with my own body?'"

This is Us is in its fifth season on NBC. The series co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley.