Gina Carano, who stars on The Mandalorian, has been fired from Star Wars studio Lucasfilm following a controversial social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carano, in a since deleted post on Instagram Wednesday, implied that being a Republican is like being Jewish during the Holocaust.

The hashtag #FireGinaCarano was trending following the post.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors...even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views," Carano wrote at the time.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," a spokesperson for Lucasfilm said in a statement.

Carano, who got her start in MMA, starred as former Rebel soldier Cara Dune across two seasons of The Mandalorian. She has also starred in Haywire, Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool.

Carano has fallen in hot water before for her social media posts including ones that mocked mask-wearing and mentioned voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.