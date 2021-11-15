Mana has announced a new residency for 2022 at The Forum in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mexican rock band will perform at the venue on March 18 and 19, and on April 22 and 23. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Mana will then perform weekend shows every month at The Forum until fans stop buying tickets.

"Los Angeles has been like our second home. We call it the house of rock. And we like The Forum very much. It has privileged acoustics and no bounce, and its not too big or too small," frontman Fher Olvera told Billboard.

The shows are produced by Live Nation.

The official Twitter account for The Forum noted the performances will feature new production, surprise guests and all of the band's hits.

Mana was honored with the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards in September.

The group has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.