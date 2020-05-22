Man wins two $50,000 Keno jackpots in just two days
UPI News Service, 05/22/2020
An Australian man has back-to-back reasons to celebrate after winning two $50,000 lottery jackpots in just two days.
The Lott said the Moonta, South Australia, man played the Keno Spot 8 game Wednesday, winning a $50,000 prize in draw 262488, and played the same game the following day, winning another $50,000 prize in draw 2625058.
The man told The Lott officials he has been playing Keno for several years and alternates between his favored sets of numbers.
"When I checked my numbers on the computer after the draw, I was shocked! I stared blankly at the computer screen for so long," the man said of his first win.
"I just couldn't believe it. It was big surprise! So I got my whole family to check again and sure enough, it was real."
The man said he couldn't resist playing a second time the next day -- less than 12 hours later.
"I was feeling lucky, so I decided to play again, but this time I used another set of numbers," he recalled. "Well, you can imagine how I was feeling when I saw I'd won again."
The winner said he already has plans for his winnings.
"I am going to put the money toward renovations on my home, and then when we finally can travel overseas again, I want to book a holiday," he said.
