An Australian man has back-to-back reasons to celebrate after winning two $50,000 lottery jackpots in just two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lott said the Moonta, South Australia, man played the Keno Spot 8 game Wednesday, winning a $50,000 prize in draw 262488, and played the same game the following day, winning another $50,000 prize in draw 2625058.

The man told The Lott officials he has been playing Keno for several years and alternates between his favored sets of numbers.

"When I checked my numbers on the computer after the draw, I was shocked! I stared blankly at the computer screen for so long," the man said of his first win.

"I just couldn't believe it. It was big surprise! So I got my whole family to check again and sure enough, it was real."

The man said he couldn't resist playing a second time the next day -- less than 12 hours later.

"I was feeling lucky, so I decided to play again, but this time I used another set of numbers," he recalled. "Well, you can imagine how I was feeling when I saw I'd won again."

The winner said he already has plans for his winnings.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I am going to put the money toward renovations on my home, and then when we finally can travel overseas again, I want to book a holiday," he said.