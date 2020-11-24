A British Columbia man who collected a lottery jackpot of more than $500,000 said he has some unexpected rain and his son's appetite to thank for his good luck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernard Scrivener of Anmore told British Columbia Lottery Corp. officials he made an unplanned stop at the Petro-Canada gas station Coquitlam to buy a snack for his son when the boy's football practice was rained out.

Scrivener said he decided to buy a pair of Set for Life scratch-off tickets, and he scratched the tickets off once he was back at home.

The surprised player said he revealed the game's $519,156 top prize on the first row of his first ticket. He drove back to the convenience store to scan his ticket and confirm the prize.

"It was a pleasant surprise," the winner said.

Scrivener said most of the money will go into savings, but some of it will be used to fulfill his lifelong dream of owning a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.