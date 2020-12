A Danish swimmer broke a Guinness World Record by swimming 662 feet, 8.7 inches underwater with a single breath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stig Severenson went for a swim in La Paz, Mexico, and took only one breath before swimming the record-breaking distance with his head underwater.

Severenson said he wants his record attempt to inspire children and raise awareness of protecting oceans and undersea life.

The swimmer previously broke the Guinness record for longest time holding his breath.