A Quebec man preparing to finally throw out his orphaned left hockey skate seven years after losing its twin discovered the long-lost ice skate hanging from a sign.

Jeff Meldrum, 47, said he was recently going through the sporting equipment in the basement of his Chelsea, Quebec, home as part of his family's preparations for an upcoming move in July when he came across his single size 10D Reebok ice skate.

Meldrum said the last time he saw the right skate was about seven years ago, when he has to leave an ice rink in a hurry when his son, Owen, then 4, fell and injured his chin.

He said he kept the skate in the hopes of finding its twin.

"I couldn't bring myself to throw it away because it was brand new. I'd only used it two or three times," Meldrum told CBC News.

Meldrum said he and Owen, now 11, were driving on a local road June 22 -- the same day he had decided to discard the remaining skate -- and spotted a familiar-looking skate hanging from a signpost at the end of a driveway.

"I said to [Owen] jokingly, 'Hey we should turn around -- maybe that's my skate,'" Meldrum recalled.

He did end up turning around, and to his surprise, it was indeed his long-lost skate.

The driveway led up to the home of Elyse Piquette, who had found the skate at the side of the road while walking seven years earlier. Piquette said she suspected someone might be missing the skate, so she took it home and posted an ad in the classified section of a local paper hoping the owner of the lost item might see it.

Piquette said she also posted an ad online, but when there were no responses, the skate ended up forgotten in her garage. She said she put numerous items from the garage at the end of her driveway after a recent cleaning, and the skate was the only object that wasn't quickly taken by passers-by.

"This is pretty lucky how this turned out," Meldrum said. "I have hope, and when I believe that something will come around, it often does."

He said he is planning to take Piquette a cake in thanks for her part in the skate's safe return.

A Swedish woman made a similar realization about a piece of long-lost property in February 2019. Stella Wedell said she was visiting the Fotografiska gallery in Stockholm when an item in British artist Mandy Barker's Sea of Artifacts exhibition caught her eye.

The item, a cassette mixtape, was one of several found-objects in Barker's exhibition, which dealt with plastic pollution. Wedell said she soon realized the tape was the same one she had lost more than 20 years earlier during a family vacation in Empuriabrava, on the Spanish island of Mallorca.