An Idaho man who was eliminated from America's Got Talent bounced back by breaking a Guinness World Record for slicing kiwis with a sword while standing on a balance board.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, was eliminated from the competition show after breaking a record for tearing T-shirts, and his stated plan for a second appearance on AGT involved slicing kiwis while standing on a Swiss ball.

Rush said he decided to attempt a similar record despite being eliminated from the show, standing on a balance board instead of a Swiss ball.

Rush's friend Jonathan Hannon threw the kiwis in the air for Rush to slice through while standing on the board.

He managed to cut through 65 of the tossed fruits, demolishing the previous record of 35.