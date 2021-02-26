Man picking up a pizza for dinner wins $1 million lottery jackpot
UPI News Service, 02/26/2021
A Massachusetts man picking up a pizza to take home for dinner ended up taking home something even more valuable when he bought a lottery ticket that earned him a $1 million prize.
ADVERTISEMENT
Thomas Napiorkowski of South Hadley told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he was picking up a pizza from the Uno Pizzeria & Grill at the Holyoke Mall when a lottery vending machine caught his attention.
Napiorkowski bought a Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket from the machine and uncovered a $1 million jackpot.
The winner said his plans for the money include buying his wife a new car.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.