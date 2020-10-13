An Australian man is hailing his "most rewarding birthday present yet" after winning nearly $900,000 from a lottery ticket given to him by his parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Engadine, New South Wales, man told The Lott officials his ticket for the Oct. 10 Saturday Lotto drawing was a gift for his birthday.

"I received the ticket as part of a gift pack for my birthday from my dad and step-mum," the man said. "It's the most rewarding birthday gift I've ever received!"

The ticket turned out to be an $859,320 top prize winner.

"I hadn't checked it yet and didn't even know there was a winner from Engadine until they called me yesterday and reminded me to check it," he said. "They were pretty desperate to find out if they bought me the winning ticket!"

The man said his plans for the winnings include buying a new car and paying off his debts.