A Texas man walking a beach with his metal detector came to the rescue of a distraught couple whose engagement ring was lost in the water.

Karen Bolmanskie said her husband was metal detecting Monday on Crystal Beach when he was approached by a couple who asked for his help.

The couple said the woman's engagement ring had fallen off her finger during a game of volleyball in the water.

Bolmanskie said in a Facebook post her husband "searched and searched" for the ring and finally located it with his metal detector.

"The young man was so happy he proposed again," Bolmanskie wrote.