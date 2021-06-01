An Idaho man with multiple Guinness World Records for speedy juggling added another title to his name by making 522 catches in 1 minute while standing on a Swiss ball.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he wanted to continue his "world's fastest juggling" series by attempting to juggle while standing on a Swiss ball.

Rush said he discovered juggling on the Swiss ball was more difficult than his other records involving the exercise ball, which mostly involved using a samurai sword to chop through fruit.

Rush managed to take the record by completing 522 catches in 1 minute.