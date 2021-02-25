A 66-year-old Irish man plunged into freezing waters and swam for a mile to claim a Guinness World Record as the world's oldest ice mile swimmer.

Ger Purcell of Corbally, Limerick, said he trained for several months to swim in frigid waters, and he broke the record during the Ice Mile challenge at the Shannon Rowing Club in Limerick.

Guinness rules stated the swim had to be done continuously without any breaks and the water temperature had to be verified as below 23 degrees.

Purcell finished his swim in 43 minutes, 28 seconds. Guinness confirmed the feat made him the world's oldest ice mile swimmer.