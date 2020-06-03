Officials in Hawaii said a hunter out searching for goats and wild boar on Oahu found something more surprising -- a 4-foot-long ball python.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture said the Oahu man told authorities he found the snake while hunting in the Kahaluu forest, on the Windward side of the island.

The hunter captured the snake alive and turned it over to the department, which is keeping the animal at its Plant Quarantine Branch. Officials said the serpent will not be euthanized.

Snakes are illegal to keep as pets in Hawaii. They are considered to be a potential invasive species, posing a threat to local birds and other small animals.

Importing or keeping a snake in Hawaii can lead to a maximum fine of up to $200,000 and up to five years in prison.