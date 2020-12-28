An Idaho man with a talent for breaking Guinness World Records captured his latest title by throwing 52 nuts in the air and catching them in a can attached to his head.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he affixed the can to his head with tape so it wouldn't fall when he moved to catch a falling nut.

Rush completed 52 catches in 1 minute, breaking the previous record of 38 catches.

"I didn't want to use too much tape but I had to keep the can on my head as I quickly made small adjustments. It was enough to make it uncomfortable to remove," Rush said. "As for the relative level of pain to set a Guinness World Record, I've had a lot worse!"