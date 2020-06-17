An Idaho man with a penchant for breaking Guinness World Records added another title to his name by bouncing 16 Ping-Pong balls into a pint glass in 1 minute.

David Rush, who has more than 150 Guinness titles to his name, said he decided to take on the record after discovering that both the 1-minute and 3-minute versions of the Ping-Pong ball record stood at 12.

Rush said he quickly discovered bouncing Ping-Pong balls into a single pint glass was more difficult than it sounded, requiring several attempts before he managed to sink 16 balls in 1 minute.

"I thought I had gotten 12," Rush said. "Jonathan [Hannon] let me know I had gotten 16. I was in disbelief."