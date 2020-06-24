An Ontario man celebrated his 95th birthday a little early by setting a Guinness World Record as the world's oldest heli-skier.

Gordon Precious was 94 years and 306 days old when he took a CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures trip to the Cariboo Mountains in British Columbia.

Precious and his guide were lifted by a helicopter to the top of the "Nectar" ski run and made their way down the mountain.

"It was my first run by helicopter in five years. When the helicopter takes off, you think oh my goodness how am I going to get down from way up here. Then you recall that you have a very experienced guide with you, and you know that its within your scope," Precious said in a CMH Heli-Skiing news release.

Precious, a lifelong skier, took the record for world's oldest heli-skier from a 91-year-old adventurer.