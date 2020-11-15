A man has been arrested in the alleged assault of "Ghostbusters" and "Little Shop of Horrors" actor Rick Moranis in Manhattan last month.

"Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged," the New York Police Department tweeted Saturday, along with the original post that said a 67-year-old man was punched in the face while walking outside his Central Park apartment.

Moranis was later identified as the victim.

He was briefly hospitalized.

His representative said at the time, "He is fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes."

A video camera captured the incident.

The New York Post reported Marquis Ventura, a 35-year-old homeless man with at least five felony arrests on his record, was arrested for the Moranis assault Saturday.

Ventura also allegedly assaulted a 61-year-old man in a subway station and bit the hand of a person who tried to intervene about two weeks after he allegedly attacked Moranis.

He is also accused of punching a 23-year-old woman he asked for money in April.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Ventura's arrest, but said it wasn't clear if he had a lawyer yet who could comment on the situation.