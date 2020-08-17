A 24-year-old man was arrested for breaking into the Tampa home of WWE star Sonya Deville, and had plans to hold her hostage.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Phillip Thomas of South Carolina traveled to Tampa to commit the crime which he had been planning for months.

Authorities said Thomas parked his car at a nearby church at night, cut a hole in Deville's patio screen, and remained for three to four hours until she went to bed. Thomas then entered using a back sliding glass door, setting off an alarm.

Deville, real name Daria Berenato, 24, spotted Thomas and was able to flee with her guest and call police. Deputies discovered that Thomas was carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape and mace. He told deputies that he was planning to take Deville hostage.

Thomas has been charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping and criminal mischief.

"Our deputies are unveiling the suspect's disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

"It's frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder. Our deputies arrived within minutes and arrested this man who was clearly on a mission to inflict harm," he continued.

Deville commented on the incident on Twitter.

"Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for their response and assistance," the professional wrestler said.

Deville competes on WWE's SmackDown brand. She will be facing Mandy Rose in a Hair vs. Hair match at SummerSlam on Sunday. The loser will be forced to have their hair shaved off.