South Korean singer Wheein is gearing up for the release of her debut solo EP.

The 25-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a track list for the mini album, titled Redd, on Monday.

Redd features the title track "Water Color" and the songs "Trash" featuring pH-1, "Ohoo," "Butterfly" featuring GSoul, "Spring Time" and "No Thanks." It also includes the English version of "Water Color."

Wheein will release Redd on April 13.

Wheein previously shared a concept photo for Redd that shows her wearing a white dress splattered with red paint.

Wheein also released a concept film for the album with red and white themes.

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Hwasa. The group last released the EP Travel in November.