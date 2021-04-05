Mamamoo's Wheein shares track list for 'Redd' solo EP
UPI News Service, 04/05/2021
South Korean singer Wheein is gearing up for the release of her debut solo EP.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 25-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a track list for the mini album, titled Redd, on Monday.
Redd features the title track "Water Color" and the songs "Trash" featuring pH-1, "Ohoo," "Butterfly" featuring GSoul, "Spring Time" and "No Thanks." It also includes the English version of "Water Color."
Wheein will release Redd on April 13.
Wheein previously shared a concept photo for Redd that shows her wearing a white dress splattered with red paint.
Wheein also released a concept film for the album with red and white themes.
Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Hwasa. The group last released the EP Travel in November.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.