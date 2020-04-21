South Korean singer Solar is giving a glimpse of her new music video.

The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, shared a preview Tuesday of her video for "Spit It Out."

The teaser shows Solar wearing a neon green dress as she performs with backup dancers. The clip also shows the singer wearing black gloves with neon orange finger nails.

"Spit It Out" is the title track from Solar's forthcoming debut solo album. Solar will release the album and the full music video Thursday.

Solar previously released a concept teaser for the album that shows her posing and dancing in a sparsely furnished room.

Spit It Out follows Solar's solo EP, Solar Emotion Part.6, released in 2018.

Solar came to fame with Mamamoo, which released its second studio album, Reality in Black, in November. The group also consists of Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa.