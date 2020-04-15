South Korean singer Solar is gearing up to release her first solo album.

The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, shared the performance version of her concept teaser for Spit It Out on Wednesday.

The preview shows Solar wearing a black crop top, ripped jeans and her hair in pigtail buns. The singer poses and dances in a sparsely furnished room.

Spit It Out is slated for release April 23.

Solar shared an intro teaser for Spit It Out on Monday that shows her wearing black gloves and long neon nails.

Solar released the solo EP Solar Emotion Part.6 in 2018.

Solar came to fame with Mamamoo, which also consists of Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group released its second studio album, Reality in Black, in November, and a Japanese version of the album in March.