South Korean singers Solar and Moonbyul are back with new music.The K-pop stars, both members of the girl group Mamamoo, released a single and music video for the song "Promise U" on Wednesday.The "Promise U" video shows Solar and Moonbyul performing together on sunny day by a pool."Promise U" is a remake of Vibe's 2002 song of the same name. The song is the first project to debut from the collaboration project Revibe.Revibe marks the 20th anniversary of Vibe's debut as a group.Mamamoo also consists of Wheein and Hwasa. The group last released the EP WAW, or Where Are We, and a music video for the song "Where Are We Now" in June.