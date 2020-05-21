South Korean singer Moonbyul is gearing up for her upcoming online show.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, shared a trailer Thursday for her 1st Ontact Live show.

The teaser shows footage of Moonbyul on the set of a photoshoot and images of a solar eclipse.

1st Ontact Live will take place Saturday on Mamamoo's Naver and V Live. The show is a "global video chat fansign" event.

1st Ontact Live is in support of Moonbyul's forthcoming album, Moon. The album is a repackaged version of the singer's solo EP, Dark Side of the Moon, released in February.

Moon is slated for release May 29.

Moonbyul came to fame with Mamamoo, which also consists of Solar, Wheein and Hwasa. The group released its second studio album, Reality in Black, in November.

