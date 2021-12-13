South Korean singer Moonbyul is back with new music.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a music video for the song "G999" featuring Mirani on Monday.

The retro-themed "G999" video shows Moonbyul and Mirani sing and dance in front of a graffiti background.

"G999" is the first single to debut from Moonbyul's forthcoming solo EP, 6equence. Moonbyul will release the mini album in January 2022.

6equence is a followup to Moonbyul's debut solo EP, Dark Side of the Moon, released in February 2020. Her solo singles include "Selfish" featuring Seulgi, "Weird Day" featuring Punch and "Absence."

Moonbyul came to fame with Mamamoo, which also consists of Solar, Wheein and Hwasa. The group last released the compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best in September.