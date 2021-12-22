South Korean singer Moonbyul is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old K-pop star released a music video for the song "Chemistry."

The "Chemistry" video shows Moonbyul play a waitress at a diner. She cleans up the restaurant before partying the night away.

Moonbyul shared the video Wednesday in honor of her birthday.

Moonbyul also shared a release schedule for her forthcoming solo EP, 6equence. Beginning Monday, Moonbyul will release cover art, concept photos and live clips for the album's second single.

On Jan. 6, 2022, Moonbyul will share the cover art for 6equence, followed by a visual teaser and mood samplers. She will release a highlight medley Jan. 16 and a music video teaser Jan. 18.

Moonbyul will release 6equence and the full music video Jan. 19. The EP features the single "G999" featuring Mirani, which Moonbyul released a music video for earlier this month.

Moonbyul came to fame with Mamamoo, which also consists of Solar, Wheein and Hwasa. The group last released the compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best in September.