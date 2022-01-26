South Korean singer Moonbyul is back with a new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old K-pop star released a live video Wednesday for the song "Ddu Ddu Ddu."

The video shows Moonbyul pull over to a phone booth at night and make a call that goes unanswered. The singer is then seen performing in the rain as she sings about a breakup.

"Ddu Ddu Ddu" appears on Moonbyul's new solo EP, 6equence, released last week.

6equence also features the songs "Intro: Synopsis," "G999" featuring Mirani, "Shutdown" featuring Seori, "Lunatic" and "For Me." Moonbyul released a visual film for "Lunatic" this month.

6equence is Moonbyul's second solo EP following Dark Side of the Moon, released in February 2020.

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Wheein and Hwasa. The group last released the compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best in September.