South Korean singer Hwasa will return with new solo music this month.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, will release the single album Guilty Pleasure on Nov. 24.

Mamamoo shared the news Wednesday alongside a teaser photo for the album. The picture shows Hwasa looking up at the sky while wearing a silver mesh top.

Mamamoo released a comeback trailer for Hwasa on Tuesday that featured unsettling water-themed imagery.

Hwasa released her debut solo EP, Mari­a, in June 2020. The mini album features the singles "Twit" and "Mari­a."

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein. The group released the compilatioun album I Say Mamamoo: The Best and a music video for the song "Mumumumuch" in September.

Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein have also released solo projects.