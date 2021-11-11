South Korean singer Hwasa is teasing her new solo project.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, shared a visual film for the single album Guilty Pleasure on Thursday.

The preview shows Hwasa posing in front of a mirror that creates an infinity effect. The singer wears a silver mesh top and bottom with a neon green boa.

Hwasa announced a title and release date, Nov. 24, for the single album Wednesday. She previously shared a comeback trailer with unsettling water-themed imagery.

Hwasa released her debut solo EP, Mari­a, in June 2020. The mini album features the singles "Twit" and "Mari­a."

Hwasa came to fame with Mamamoo, which also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein. The group last released the compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best and a music video for the song "Mumumumuch" in September.