South Korean girl group Mamamoo is giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse of its "Aya" music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group shared a "making film" Wednesday featuring footage from its music video shoot for the song.

The video shows the members of Mamamoo posing and performing choreography on set.

Mamamoo released the "Aya" music video Tuesday. The video shows the members wearing animal-print outfits and posing amid tropical foliage.

"Aya" is the title track from Mamamoo's new EP, Travel. Mamamoo released the mini album Tuesday, the same day as the "Aya" video.

Travel also features the single "Dingga." Mamamoo released a spoiler film in October that shows the members practicing the "Dingga" choreography.

Travel is Mamamoo's first release since the album Reality in Black, released in November 2019.

Mamamoo consists of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group made its debut in 2014.