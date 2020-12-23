"@machinegunkelly is joining us and performing LIVE from Times Square!" the post reads.
Maluma and Machine Gun Kelly join previously announced performers Doja Cat, Jennifer Lopez, and other artists. Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale and Billy Porter will host the New York celebration in Times Square.
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will air Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Other New Year's Eve specials include NBC's New Year's Eve, featuring Gwen Stefani and Kylie Minogue, and a performance from Gloria Gaynor.
Maluma released his fifth studio album, Papi Juancho, in August. Kelly released his fifth album, Tickets to My Downfall, the next month.
