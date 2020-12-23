Columbian singer Maluma and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have joined the lineup for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Dick Clark Productions announced Wednesday that Maluma, 26, and Machine Gun Kelly , 30, will perform during the TV special Dec. 31.

"There ain't no other place like #RockinEve! We can't wait to have @maluma performing on New Year's Eve at 8/7c on ABC," the post reads.

Machine Gun Kelly will also take the stage.

"@machinegunkelly is joining us and performing LIVE from Times Square!" the post reads.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will air Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Other New Year's Eve specials include NBC's New Year's Eve, featuring Gwen Stefani and Kylie Minogue, and a performance from Gloria Gaynor.

Maluma released his fifth studio album, Papi Juancho, in August. Kelly released his fifth album, Tickets to My Downfall, the next month.