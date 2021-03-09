Maluma and Karol G will perform at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards.

Telemundo announced a list of performers Tuesday for the upcoming awards show.

In addition to Maluma and Karol G, Carlos Vives, Gerardo Ortiz, Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Ana Barbara, Camilo, David Bisbal, Eslabon Armado, Joss Favela, Los Dos Carnales, Myke Towers, Nicky Jam and Piso 21 will take the stage.

Maluma, Karol G, Ortiz and Banda MS will perform television premieres, with Ortiz to hit the stage with mariachis.

The awards show will also feature a star-studded tribute to late regional Mexican singer-songwriter Joan "El Poeta del Pueblo" Sebastian.

Karol G and J Balvin lead the field of nominees with nine nominations each, followed by Bad Bunny with eight nominations, Ozuna with seven, and Anuel AA and Camilo with six each.

Actress Jacqueline Bracamontes will host the Latin AMAs, which will air April 15 at 7 p.m. ET on Telemundo, Universo and Telemundo Internacional.

"We are excited to bring our viewers an impressive, star-studded musical event that will also extend across platforms with extensive and exclusive additional content," Telemundo president of entertainment and content Ronald Day previously said.