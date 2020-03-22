Malory Towers, a new 13-part drama based on the novels of Enid Blyton, is set to debut April 6 on CBBC.

Set in post-World War II Britain, the show follows the adventures of 12-year-old Darrell Rivers as she leaves home to attend an all-girls' boarding school and "explores a nostalgic world of midnight feasts, lacrosse, pranks, a mystery ghost and lasting friendships," a press release said.

Ella Bright plays Darrell Rivers and the ensemble includes Jennifer Wigmore, Ashley McGuire, Imali Perera, Genevieve Beaudet, Danya Grivers, Sienna Knights, Zoey Siewert, Twinkle Jaiswell, Imogen Lamb and Beth Bradfield.