Malika Haqq announced on Instagram that she has given birth to her first child, a baby boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ace Flores 3.14.2020," Haqq said on Monday alongside a photo of her hands holding her newborn's hand.

Haqq, 36, shares Ace Flores with her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis. The reality star said in February that she will co-parent with Genasis.

The pair broke up in spring 2019 after two years of dating.

"Relationships don't always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon," Haqq said at the time. "I've been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved our son together while anticipating his arrival."

Haqq is best known as the friend of Khloe Kardashian and for appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.