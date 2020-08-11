Malia White says it was her "duty" to report her Below Deck Mediterranean co-star Hannah Ferrier for taking Valium.

The 30-year-old television personality said on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that it was "wrong" for Ferrier to take Valium while working aboard a yacht at sea.

Monday's episode of Below Deck Med showed White report Ferrier to Captain Sandy Yawn after she discovered Valium and a CBD pen in Ferrier's room. White and Ferrier clashed over their sleeping arrangements in the same episode.

White said on WWHL that she didn't report Ferrier because of their fight.

"I already had my bunk at that point, so yeah, it was because it's my duty to," White said. "I don't want to lose my licensing."

White acknowledged that Valium isn't an illegal drug but said Ferrier was still in the wrong.

"It's not legal to take Valium on a yacht unsupervised, whether you have a prescription or not," she said. "Hannah knows what she was doing was wrong. She knows that it's against the rules."

Ferrier shared a photo of her Valium prescription and CBD pen Monday on Twitter that White showed to Captain Sandy.

"I like Malia's arranging skills. So that's prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder... And for anyone who's interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown... #belowdeckmed," Ferrier captioned the post.

White and Ferrier serve as the bosun and chief stewardess, respectively, in Below Deck Med Season 5. The series follows the crew members of a mega-yacht during charter season.

On WWHL, White also discussed her relationship with Tom Checketts. White said she and Checketts are "pretty serious" but are dating long-distance for now.

When asked, White said she isn't sure if she and Checketts will get married.

"I'm not a huge fan of marriage, but I want to be with him for as long as I can," she said.