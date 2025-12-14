Maksim apparently believes he can still keep up dancing-wise with the other DWTS pros.
"Can I do it? I'm looking forward to so much more dancing out of my body," Maksim shared.
"I'm in maintenance every day for the last 25 years. I don't see where that's going to go, and I'm looking forward to creative processes. But I think Dancing with the Stars is a moving entity, and it just needs to move. And we all just moved a little bit [in] different directions."
Maksim clarified that he wasn't "saying that I wouldn't want to" go back to the ABC reality dating competition.
However, he pointed out how Dancing with the Stars has evolved into a more playful and interactive experience with the fans, mainly on TikTok and Instagram.
"I just don't think there would be space for me, especially in the format that it is today. I can't fathom doing so much social media, and without it, how do you win?" Maksim explained.
Maksim is also a dad to three kids with Peta: Shai, 8, Rio, 2, and Milan, 16 months.
"With the kids, it's so hard. It's very tough," Maksim noted.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Maksim took a hiatus from Dancing with the Stars but returned for Seasons 23 through 25. In 2018, Maksim said that he was no longer going to participate in the show as a pro partner, although he's accepted a guest-judging role in the past.
For Peta's part, she joined Dancing with the Stars for Season 13 in 2011. She has competed in 14 seasons and won the mirrorball trophy twice.
When asked if Peta is open to a Dancing with the Stars return, she replied, "If they asked me, I think I would."
Peta told Access Hollywood that if she put her dancing shoes back on, it would be a comeback in a sense.
"After having kids, you definitely doubt yourself about, 'Can you do it?'" Peta admitted.
"I know I can dance. It's a matter of putting the time aside and knowing that you're going to be away from your kids for three months, and you have to be okay with that."
But Maksim told his wife that he'd "150 percent support" her if she wanted to give Dancing with the Stars another go.
"Only if you get a partner who can do something," Maksim quipped.
While Maksim and Peta are sitting on the sidelines for now, Maksim's brother Val Chmerkovskiy just made the Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale with social media influencer Alix Earle. The pair finished in second place behind Robert Irwin and pro Witney Carson.