Making the Cut will return for a second season.

Amazon Studios said in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the fashion design reality competition series for Season 2.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will return as hosts in the new season, with model Winnie Harlow and fashion designer Jeremy Scott to join the show as judges. Additional surprise judges will make cameos throughout the season.

Season 2 was filmed in Los Angeles. The season will follow new designers as they look for new ways to reach customers and grow their businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Joining season two in Los Angeles is a diverse group of 10 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the world, who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon," an official description reads.

The Season 2 winner will receive $1 million to invest in their business, the opportunity to create an exclusive line for the Amazon Fashion store, and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

Klum and Gunn executive produce the series with Sara Rea, Page Feldman and Jennifer Love.

Making the Cut premiered on Amazon Prime Video in March 2020 following Klum and Gunn's exits from the Bravo series Project Runway.