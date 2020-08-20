Maisie Williams appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed her thoughts on the ending to Game of Thrones and what happened to her character Arya Stark.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We had such a blast. We loved it. I was so happy with my ending, and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life," Williams told host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

"I couldn't be happier with it, honestly," the actress continued.

Williams next stars in X-Men film The New Mutants, which hits theaters on Aug. 28, and in thriller The Owners, which is coming to theaters and video-on-demand services on Sept. 4.

The New Mutants has faced multiple delays and has been given five different release dates in total.

"I'm so excited for this movie to come out. I still love it as much as I did the day that I signed on. There's been a lot of rumors as to why the film was delayed but honestly, no other film was affected as much as ours was in the merger," the 23-year-old said in reference to Disney purchasing a large chunk of 21st Century Fox in 2019, the studio behind the X-Men films.

Williams also played Like, Follow, Block on The Tonight Show. The game tasked Williams with ranking three different choices by whether or not she would like, follow or block them on social media.

Williams said she would follow BTS, like One Direction but block The Backstreet Boys.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"They haven't been relevant since I was born. I'm sorry," she said about choosing to block The Backstreet Boys.