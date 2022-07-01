Magnum P.I. is moving to NBC following its cancellation at CBS.

Deadline reported Friday that NBC picked up the series for Seasons 5 and 6, which will consist of 10 episodes each.

The Hollywood Reporter said NBC also has the option for more seasons of the Magnum P.I. reboot.

Magnum P.I. originally had a four-season run on CBS and was canceled in May. The series stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill and Tim Kang.

Hernandez, who plays Thomas Magnum, celebrated the show's pickup Friday on Twitter.

"It was a bit circuitous but we did it!" the actor wrote. "Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana."

Hill, who portrays Theodore Calvin, also reacted on Instagram Stories.

"So thankful to work with THESE folks on THIS show and to create for THE BEST FANS we could ever ask for!" he wrote.

