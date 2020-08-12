Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, a new docuseries about the creatures of Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, is coming to Disney+.

Disney announced in a press release Wednesday that the eight-episode series will premiere Sept. 25 on Disney+.

The docuseries, which hails from National Geographic, is narrated by Frozen star Josh Gad.

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom centers on the more than 300 species and 5,000 animals of Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at Epcot and their caretakers.

The series will give a behind-the-scenes look at animal care and operations at the parks. It will also introduce viewers to different areas and animals at the parks, including the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail, featuring the baby gorilla Grace, and the Tiger Temple, featuring Sumatran tigers Anala and Sohni.

"Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom captures the spirit of these two world-famous parks and its animals and ushers that feeling directly into viewers' living rooms," Gad said in a statement. "Each episode, we get to know these animals intimately and are immersed in the magic of Disney, and it's been a joy giving voice to this ultimate adventure."

The series was filmed over five months and used custom-built GoPro enclosures, 18-foot cranes, underwater camera systems and other technology to capture footage.

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom also highlights the parks' conservation efforts.