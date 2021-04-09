The Real Magic Mike, a new reality competition series based on the film Magic Mike, is coming to HBO Max.

The streaming service confirmed in a press release Friday that it ordered the unscripted series from Eureka Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.

The Real Magic Mike will follow 10 men who have "lost their magic" as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence."

"As they strip off their clothes, they will rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo but only one will be the Real Magic Mike," an official description reads.

The group will compete for a cash prize and an opportunity to perform in the Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas.

Tatum, Soderbergh and Magic Mike writer Reid Carolin will executive produce the new series.

"From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the world," HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said. "We're excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out."

The Real Magic Mike will premiere on HBO Max later this year.