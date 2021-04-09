Tatum, Soderbergh and Magic Mike writer Reid Carolin will executive produce the new series.
"From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the world," HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said. "We're excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out."
The Real Magic Mike will premiere on HBO Max later this year.
