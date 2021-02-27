AMC has released the first 2 minutes of Sunday's episode of the zombie-apocalypse drama The Walking Dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Maggie's back in action and there's already trouble with you-know-who," the show's Twitter feed said Saturday, alongside a link to the preview.

The video shows the newly returned Maggie (Lauren Cohan) walking through the woods with Judith (Cailey Fleming) when she is shocked to see Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan,) the man who killed her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) in front of her while she was pregnant.

Negan spent several years behind bars for the murder, but was let free while Maggie was away so he could help the survivors in Alexandria and Hilltop battle their foes, the Whisperers.

Negan earned acceptance from the communities after he proved essential in the war and saved many lives. Also, very few of the people left on the show knew Negan back when he was the villain who killed Glenn.

"Hey, Maggie. I didn't escape, if that's what you're thinking," Negan calmly tells Maggie in Saturday's preview of Season 10, Episode 17.

Maggie walks away without speaking to him.

"Well..." Negan says, looking at Judith, who seems concerned.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The episode is the first of six that will complete the 10th season, which began in October 2019 and was interrupted several times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Episode 16 debuted in October 2020.

The Walking Dead has been renewed for an 11th and final season.