Mangold is taking over directing duties after Steven Spielberg directed the previous four Indiana Jones installments. Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel are producing. John Williams is returning to score the project.
Lucasfilm is hoping to start production this summer with Mangold meeting with other talent.
Indiana Jones 5 is set to hit theaters on July 29, 2022. The last entry, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was released in 2008.
A new Indiana Jones video game is also in development from publisher Bethesda Softworks and Lucasfilm Games. The title will feature an original story.
Mikkelsen is best known for starring in James Bond film Casino Royale, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Doctor Strange. He will appear in the third Fantastic Beasts film, replacing Johnny Depp as Grindelwald.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.