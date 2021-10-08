Madonna says she took over a movie about her life after seeing a "hideous" script by someone else.

The 63-year-old singer and actress confirmed on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that she will write and direct her own visual autobiography.

Madonna said other people, specifically men, have failed to get her story right.

"Well, the reason I'm doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they're always men. Ugh!" the star said.

"Some men are good," she qualified. "'Good men' is pretty much an oxymoron, but, anyways."

Madonna recalled how Universal Pictures once sent her a script and hoped to get her blessing.

"I read it, and it was the most hideous, superficial crap I ever read. And then I found out that ... I'm not even going to say his name, but he's a total misogynist -- was directing," the singer said.

"I'm thinking, 'Why would these people make a movie about my life?' There's nothing true in the script. The guy who is making it has no understanding of women, no appreciation for women, no respect for women," she added.

Madonna said she ultimately took the project into her own hands.

"I had to call people up call up the heads of studios, call up my agents and threaten them and say that I will, like, stand in front of the building and make -- and protest and make everybody's life a misery if they go through with it. And they still did not take me seriously. So, finally, I just threw down the gauntlet," the star said.

"I just said, 'You know what? There's nobody on this planet that can write or direct and make a movie about me better than me.' And that is just the truth," she declared.

Earlier in the interview, Madonna surprised Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon by crawling on his desk.

Madonna released her 14th studio album, Madame X, in 2019. On Friday, she also released a concept film of the same name that explores her Madame X tour. The Madame X film is available to stream on Paramount+.