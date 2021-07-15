Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of Madonna's new documentary.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the film, titled Madame X, on Thursday.

In the preview, Madonna strives to "disturb the peace" as an artist. The film documents the singer's Madame X tour, which ran from September 2019 to March 2020.

Madame X was filmed in Lisbon and features 48 on-stage performers, including Madonna's children, musicians and dancers from around the globe, and the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras.

Ricardo Gomes and SKNX directed the film, which premieres Oct. 8 on Paramount+.

"Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me. The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity," Madonna said in a statement.

"Madonna is undoubtedly the world's biggest superstar, never ceasing to push boundaries and shape the pop culture landscape. She and MTV together have an incredibly storied history and we are thrilled to continue to amplify our partnership globally with the exclusive world premiere of Madame X streaming on Paramount+ this October," Paramount+ chief content officer of music Bruce Gillmer added.

Madonna released Madame X, her 14th studio album, in June 2019. The album features the single "Medella," "Crave," "I Rise" and "I Don't Search I Find."