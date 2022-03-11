Madonna has revived her 1998 hit "Frozen" with a new remix of the song from Sickick that features Fireboy DML.

Madonna also released a music video for the track on Friday featuring Fireboy DML. The music icon dons a leather outfit with fishnet stockings in the clip and smokes.

The singer is given a black and blue backdrop in the video before Freboy DML arrives with fiery imagery.

"How can life be what you want it to be?/ You're frozen/ When your heart's not open," Madonna sings.

"Madonna vs. Sickick - Frozen (Fireboy DML Remix)" is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Audiomack and Pandora.