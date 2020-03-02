Madison made a lasting impression on Peter when she attended his parents' vow-renewal ceremony in celebration of 31 years of marriage at the start of the season.
Madison served as a source of comfort and stability for Peter after that day and was never involved in drama -- until she blew Peter's hair back by warning him she may not be able to continue competing for his heart if he opted to sleep with another girl in the Fantasy Suites.
Peter admitted he's "in love" with Madison, but she might be done with their relationship after feeling betrayed and slighted by The Bachelor star.
Until we can watch how Madison and Peter's romance ends -- or whether it's just beginning -- on The Bachelor this season, let's learn some things about the bachelorette right now.
Below is a list of fourteen facts Reality TV World has compiled about Madison Prewett.
Madison was roasted online earlier this year by someThe Bachelor fans who believe she created a fan account for herself on Instagram.
On January 7, Madison posted two photos of her one-on-one date with Peter on her real Instagram account, @Madiprew, and captioned them, "Woke up feeling super grateful.. the most perfect date with the perfect guy."
In the comments section, @Madiprew wrote in a since-deleted comment, "Beautiful date Madi. You are so genuine and real," along with a red heart emoji. (A screenshot of the post was taken prior to its deletion and has since circulated online).
It appeared Madison didn't realize she was logged into her personal account when she wrote the compliment to herself.
Some The Bachelor fans therefore believe Madison meant to write the message under another Instagram account she had created but wasn't logged into.
However, a friend of Madison's who allegedly handled her Instagram account while Madison was filmingThe Bachelor later claimed to have posted the comment while accidentally logged into Madison's account.
Madison is looking forward to motherhood
The Bachelor bachelorette absolutely wants to have a family of her own some day, so her future husband will definitely want children (and be able to have fun at the same time).
Madison previously appeared on The Price Is Right game show on television.
She got to play a game onstage with host Drew Carey called "Put it in the Bag," which required the bachelorette to match a series of grocery items with their correct prices.
Madison was able to win up to $16,000, but she could stop at any point during the game to claim a smaller cash prize. If she chose to proceed but guessed incorrectly, she would lose it all.
Once Madison reached $8,000, she chose to stay and take the money. Unfortunately, Drew subsequently revealed if she chose to take a risk and keep playing, she would have won the whole $16,000.
Cameras were still following Madison around last month
Madison was reportedly spotted with a camera crew in her Alabama hometown last month.
Two photos of Madison filming in Auburn, AL, were shared by Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone February 11 on his Twitter account.
"Madison currently filming something with production at Town Creek Park in Auburn, Alabama," Carbone tweeted along with the images.
Given Peter already filmed his final Rose Ceremony in Australia in November 2019, it is unclear what Madison was filming.
If Peter actually chose Madison in the end, it's possible their love story is still playing out in real time and producers are capturing more footage to air on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March 2020.
It's possible Madison could have been filming introductory scenes for The Bachelorette's upcoming sixteenth season as one of producers' options for the leading role, but Clare Crawley was just announced as The Bachelorette's Season 16 star on March 2.
Filming intros would also be unusually early given those normally film only slightly before The Bachelorette begins production in March afterThe Bachelor finale had aired.
Peter wishes Madison had spoke up sooner
Peter told People at The Women Tell All taping he would have preferred Madison open up about her Fantasy-Suite expectations and the fact she's saving herself for marriage a little sooner -- not right before the week of Fantasy Suite dates was about to begin.
"I would've loved to have had that conversation a little bit sooner, not leading into the week of Fantasy Suites," Peter shared of Madison.
"But I also don't fault her at all for what she told me, because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share what's ever on your heart."
Peter added, "[I told the women], 'Do not hold anything back, and if it's on your heart, I need to know that,' and that's all that [Madison] did. People try to say it's an ultimatum. It wasn't. She simply felt I needed to know what she was feeling."
Peter noted at the end of the day, he'd be a "hypocrite" if he tried to criticize Madison for expressing herself and being real with him.
Madison relies on faith in difficult times
If Madison found herself stranded on an island and could only bring one book with her, she would choose the Bible.