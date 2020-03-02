Madison Prewett may choose to end The Bachelor process early after learning Peter Weber was "intimate" with one or both of his other Final 3 bachelorettes on Season 24.

Madison is a 23-year-old foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL.

Madison is one of Peter's remaining three bachelorettes on the ABC reality dating show, which is heading into The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special on Monday, March 2 at 8PM ET/PT.

Madison made a lasting impression on Peter when she attended his parents' vow-renewal ceremony in celebration of 31 years of marriage at the start of the season.

Madison served as a source of comfort and stability for Peter after that day and was never involved in drama -- until she blew Peter's hair back by warning him she may not be able to continue competing for his heart if he opted to sleep with another girl in the Fantasy Suites. 

Peter admitted he's "in love" with Madison, but she might be done with their relationship after feeling betrayed and slighted by The Bachelor star.

Until we can watch how Madison and Peter's romance ends -- or whether it's just beginning -- on The Bachelor this season, let's learn some things about the bachelorette right now.

Below is a list of fourteen facts Reality TV World has compiled about Madison Prewett.

Madison Prewett isn't a girly-girl

The Bachelor bachelorette would rather rock a cool pair of sneakers -- Jordans in particular -- than any high heels.

Madison peaked in high school (athletically)

Madison helped lead her high school basketball team to four state championships.

Madison is quite an athlete

During her days of playing ball in high school, she was once named state "Most Valuable Player" thanks to her jump shot.
Another fun fact: Madison's dad coached Madison in high school and also serves as director of operations for Auburn University's Tigers basketball team.

Chris Harrison says Madison has a heart of gold

In a live video The Bachelor posted to its official Facebook account, Chris Harrison called Madison "badass" and revealed she has "a heart of gold."

"She is a recruiter who matches foster parents with children, so this is a good girl," Chris said.

Don't say "Roll Tide" around Madison

Madison graduated from Auburn University in Alabama in 2018 with a bachelors degree in Communication and Media Studies.

Madison is very religious

Madison is looking for a man who will prioritize faith and family before everything else.

She's hoping to find a partner who shares the same Christian religious values that she was raised with.

Madison is a virgin

Madison is saving herself for marriage because of her religious beliefs.

Madison has set expectations for herself based on her morals and values.

Madison told Peter before Fantasy Suites that if he slept with any of the other women, she'd have "a hard time" moving forward in the process.

Madison later told Peter during their Fantasy Suite date she wouldn't be able to accept an engagement ring from him if he chose to be intimate with someone else.

Once Madison found out Peter had gone against her wishes, she left him alone crying at their Fantasy Suite and ended the date early.

(Click here to read more about how Madison is reportedly a virgin.)

Madison longs to give back

Madison's dream is to travel the world and spread love through missionary work.

She also wants to open an orphanage one day.

Some The Bachelor fans are skeptical of Madison

Madison was roasted online earlier this year by some The Bachelor fans who believe she created a fan account for herself on Instagram.

On January 7, Madison posted two photos of her one-on-one date with Peter on her real Instagram account, @Madiprew, and captioned them, "Woke up feeling super grateful.. the most perfect date with the perfect guy."

In the comments section, @Madiprew wrote in a since-deleted comment, "Beautiful date Madi. You are so genuine and real," along with a red heart emoji. (A screenshot of the post was taken prior to its deletion and has since circulated online).

It appeared Madison didn't realize she was logged into her personal account when she wrote the compliment to herself.

Some The Bachelor fans therefore believe Madison meant to write the message under another Instagram account she had created but wasn't logged into.

However, a friend of Madison's who allegedly handled her Instagram account while Madison was filming The Bachelor later claimed to have posted the comment while accidentally logged into Madison's account.

Madison is looking forward to motherhood

The Bachelor bachelorette absolutely wants to have a family of her own some day, so her future husband will definitely want children (and be able to have fun at the same time).

The Bachelor wasn't Madison's first time on TV

Madison previously appeared on The Price Is Right game show on television.

She got to play a game onstage with host Drew Carey called "Put it in the Bag," which required the bachelorette to match a series of grocery items with their correct prices.

Madison was able to win up to $16,000, but she could stop at any point during the game to claim a smaller cash prize. If she chose to proceed but guessed incorrectly, she would lose it all.

Once Madison reached $8,000, she chose to stay and take the money. Unfortunately, Drew subsequently revealed if she chose to take a risk and keep playing, she would have won the whole $16,000.

Cameras were still following Madison around last month

Madison was reportedly spotted with a camera crew in her Alabama hometown last month.

Two photos of Madison filming in Auburn, AL, were shared by Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone February 11 on his Twitter account.

"Madison currently filming something with production at Town Creek Park in Auburn, Alabama," Carbone tweeted along with the images.

Given Peter already filmed his final Rose Ceremony in Australia in November 2019, it is unclear what Madison was filming.

If Peter actually chose Madison in the end, it's possible their love story is still playing out in real time and producers are capturing more footage to air on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March 2020.

It's possible Madison could have been filming introductory scenes for The Bachelorette's upcoming sixteenth season as one of producers' options for the leading role, but Clare Crawley was just announced as The Bachelorette's Season 16 star on March 2.

Filming intros would also be unusually early given those normally film only slightly before The Bachelorette begins production in March after The Bachelor finale had aired.

Peter wishes Madison had spoke up sooner

Peter told People at The Women Tell All taping he would have preferred Madison open up about her Fantasy-Suite expectations and the fact she's saving herself for marriage a little sooner -- not right before the week of Fantasy Suite dates was about to begin.

"I would've loved to have had that conversation a little bit sooner, not leading into the week of Fantasy Suites," Peter shared of Madison.

"But I also don't fault her at all for what she told me, because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share what's ever on your heart."

Peter added, "[I told the women], 'Do not hold anything back, and if it's on your heart, I need to know that,' and that's all that [Madison] did. People try to say it's an ultimatum. It wasn't. She simply felt I needed to know what she was feeling."

Peter noted at the end of the day, he'd be a "hypocrite" if he tried to criticize Madison for expressing herself and being real with him.

Madison relies on faith in difficult times

If Madison found herself stranded on an island and could only bring one book with her, she would choose the Bible.

Madison Prewett Photos

Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to see some additional photos of Madison!

